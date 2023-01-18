Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has revealed hidden gems he practices to ace all his back-to-back shows in December

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he stated that maintaining a healthy diet, among other things on how to gain energy for his shows

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy was awarded as the Changemaker Of The Year at the 2023 YEN Entertainment Awards and he shared his comments upon receiving his plaque

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has shared some secrets on how he was able to ace all his performances during Detty December.

The 'Gidigba' hitmaker was billed for many of the major concerts and events in December 2022. In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he disclosed that he does rest.

"So I can’t break down, I didn’t break down, because I’m going to give you the breakdown. Bhim," he said.

He further stated that he conserves his energy by not spending time in the night at clubs, and he uses that conserved energy into stellar performances.

He further stated that his December started with the Bhim concert and through to major concerts such as Afrochella, and Afro Nation.

"First and foremost, I will say eat right. Watch your food. Let your food be your medicine and rest," he told YEN.com.gh.

He also acknowledged the fans for putting him up there adding that it was because of the fans he puts maximum effort into his craft.

"This year (2023) is also going to be another crazy year. Album drops in a month or two. Solid hits, solid collabs. I need your presence again. Make sure you bring all your support on board one more time so I can continue to bring that energy that I always give to you guys."

Stonebwoy dedicates 2023 YEN Entertainment Award to fans

Receiving his plaque for YEN Entertainment Awards Changemaker Of The Year award, Stonebwoy thanked YEN.com.gh for the recognition as well as the fans for voting for him.

"This is for all the fans. I mean, you can't do without the online platform."

He also urged all and sundry to log onto YEN.com.gh to keep themselves abreast with trending news.

What is the YEN Entertainment Awards about?

YEN Entertainment Awards is a recognised award show that aims to acknowledge hardworking Ghanaian entertainers who have made an indelible mark in the Creative Industry.

The credible awards scheme also throws a spotlight on the achievements of Ghanaians who have positively influenced the lives of people through philanthropy, education, or innovation.

