Ghanaian internet sensation Efia Odo and comedian and actor Ras Nene were spotted in a hilarious video dressed up like military personnel

Ras Nene gave the orders while Efia Odo acted on them as they stood on the side of a road

The video got many people laughing hard as they talked about their serious facial expressions

Model Efia Odo and YouTuber and comedian Ras Nene were spotted imitating persons enrolled into the military.

Efia Odo and Ras Nene dressed in military uniform.

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo and Ras Nene act like military personnel in the video

Efia Odo and Ras Nene got many people laughing hard as they tried to imitate what goes on in the military.

With Efia Odo standing in front of Ras Nene, she followed the orders he gave and acted on them.

Her inaccurate movement towards the end of the video made the two of them laugh hard at their actions.

Below is a video of Efia Odo and Ras Nene dressed in military uniforms.

Ghanaians react to the video as they commend Efia Odo's comedy skills

Many people who watched the video talked about how talented Efia Odo has become in the comedy world.

They applauded her and said she was a perfect match for Ras Nene.

lady_nurse_berla said:

Dr likee has finally succeeded in turning Efia Odo Into a comedian

akosuaa20 stated:

We didn't know this side of Efia odo.Keep entertaining us guys

skout_po remarked:

Sincerely speaking efia is fooling paa!!!

kamil_cuttings commented:

Efia odo take medicine some

aphiakissella stated:

Ahhh these 2 paa de3

iamworldqlax_humphrey stated:

I Laugh forgot am eating

elikem_the_gossip remarked:

This two people but Efia Odo like joke like joke too she fool oooo

royalty_lifesytle said:

This two combination is sick @efia_odo will drive all of them crazy y’all wait and watch drama mentor

