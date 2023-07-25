Ras Nene and Efia Odo got many admiring their bond when a photo and videos of them enjoying a large bowl of fufu popped up online

They were spotted with another female friend who ate the meal with them from the same earthenware

Many people who watched the video online talked about how the video made them laugh

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Comedian and YouTuber Ras Nene and model and actress Efia Odo ate a large bowl of fufu at a local chop bar.

Ras Nene and Efia Odo eat fufu. Image Credi: @official_ras_nene @ghanafilm

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene and Efia Odo eat fufu

In the video shared on Akabenezer TV on Ras Nene's YouTube Channel, the two were seen enjoying a large bowl of fufu with a friend, Frances.

The famous Ghanaian delicacy was presented in a large earthenware by a worker at the chop bar.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The meal came with lots of soup and different types of meats used to garnish it.

A viral picture of the two famous Ghanaian celebrities fighting over large meat got many people laughing hard and admiring their chemistry.

Below is a photo of Efia Odo and Ras Nene eating fufu from a large earthenware bowl.

Below is a video of Ras Nene and Efia Odo eating fufu at a chop bar.

Ghanaians share their views on the video of Efia Odo and Ras Nene on a fufu date

Many people advised Efia Odo to take up acting since they loved the talent she displayed in the series.

Others showed excitement when they saw Frances, the other lady who joined them, make a comeback in that episode.

Others also highlighted scenes from the video that made them laugh the most.

@TechBrains27 said:

The expression on Efia's face when Akabenezer requested for the water

@sportsupdates1103 remarked:

Nice seeing Frances back. And she's improved in her voice projection too.

@yookue1074 stated:

It's the 'herh bra bra, wo wɔ he bra bra' part for me

@sportsupdates1103 remarked:

Efia has improved a lot. I think she should invest more in acting as she's doing in music. Great girl!

@nofearsogoe7550 said:

Frances couldn’t hold back her laughter Aka got her laughing all day…loooolllll

@graceasareguni7207 said:

Any time Efia Odo complains, “Aka say; It’s okay then he continues to chop

@nicknatgh6752 commented:

I love Efia Odo and Akabenezer together ❤❤

@amosaddo6779 said:

I started laughing moment I saw Aka walking around. Nice character...

More photos of Ras Nene and Efia Odo 'chopping love' pop up

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that photos of Ras Nene and Efia Odo cosy in each other's arms had emerged online.

Many Ghanaians stated that even though they were acting in a skit, they did look good together.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh