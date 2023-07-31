Famous Ghanaian model Efia Odo shook her backside seriously on a male friend

They were spotted at the seventh anniversary annual sales of the famous Ghanaian beauty store, The Twins Store

Many Ghanaians were unhappy about her actions in the video as they shared their honest opinions in the comments

Efia Odo shakes her bum seriously on a male friend

She pushed her long braids to the side, bent her back and danced energetically on the man.

Excitedly, her male friend took some money from his pocket and sprayed them on Efia Odo's backside.

The video was recorded at the 7th anniversary mega sales of the famous Ghanaian beauty store, The Twins Store.

The event was held at Chez Toi, and it saw thousands of Ghanaians throng the venue to shop.

Below is a video of Efia Odo shaking her backside seriously on a male friend at an event.

Ghanaians react to a video of Efia Odo shaking her backside on a man

Many people were not pleased with Efia Odo's actions as they criticised her in the comment section.

Many were of the view that her actions were morally wrong.

teddyskitchen_ said:

Some women no get shame at all

elikem_the_gossip stated:

See the bartender

philipdennis.hmtv remarked:

Eii someone future wife paaa ni. ♂️

maameesi_nyamekye commented:

Who else noticed the bartender

amg_sterling_ said:

imagine say she be your wife and she Dey twerk for bar wey someone Dey throw dollars for ein nyash you think about that and keep the answer to your self

Source: YEN.com.gh