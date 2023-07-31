Efia Odo Shakes Her Backside Vigorously On A Man, He Sprays Money On Her In Video
- Famous Ghanaian model Efia Odo shook her backside seriously on a male friend
- They were spotted at the seventh anniversary annual sales of the famous Ghanaian beauty store, The Twins Store
- Many Ghanaians were unhappy about her actions in the video as they shared their honest opinions in the comments
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Ghanaian socialite and actress Efia Odo shook her backside vigorously on a male friend, which has sparked reactions from Ghanaians.
Efia Odo shakes her bum seriously on a male friend
Efia Odo got the internet buzzing when she was captured shaking her backside seriously on a male friend.
She pushed her long braids to the side, bent her back and danced energetically on the man.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Excitedly, her male friend took some money from his pocket and sprayed them on Efia Odo's backside.
The video was recorded at the 7th anniversary mega sales of the famous Ghanaian beauty store, The Twins Store.
The event was held at Chez Toi, and it saw thousands of Ghanaians throng the venue to shop.
Below is a video of Efia Odo shaking her backside seriously on a male friend at an event.
Ghanaians react to a video of Efia Odo shaking her backside on a man
Many people were not pleased with Efia Odo's actions as they criticised her in the comment section.
Many were of the view that her actions were morally wrong.
teddyskitchen_ said:
Some women no get shame at all
elikem_the_gossip stated:
See the bartender
philipdennis.hmtv remarked:
Eii someone future wife paaa ni. ♂️
maameesi_nyamekye commented:
Who else noticed the bartender
amg_sterling_ said:
imagine say she be your wife and she Dey twerk for bar wey someone Dey throw dollars for ein nyash you think about that and keep the answer to your self
Efia Odo and Ras Nene eat a large bowl of fufu
YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Eifa Odo and Ras Nene eating fufu from a large earthenware bowl stirred up reactions online.
They were captured enjoying their meal and fighting over the meat in a viral YouTube video that got many people laughing hard.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh