Asantewaa posted a video where she, Dr Likee, Efia Odo and others were involved in a dance battle

They cheered each other on as they took turns in displaying their dance moves in the video

Many people commented about Pilato's moves as they shared scenes in the video that made them laugh

TikTok Star Asantewaa shared a video where she, internet sensation Efia Odo, comedian Dr Likee and his team were engaged in a dance battle.

Asantewaa, Efia Odo, Dr Likee and his team dance in video. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Asantewaa, Efia Odo, Dr Likee in a dance contest

Asantewaa, Efia Odo, Dr Likee and his team gathered around, cheered each other on, and took turns displaying their dance skills.

The video started with them dancing together before Asantewaa stepped forward to dance.

Diminutive Kumawood actor Pilato followed Asantewaa and made funny dance moves.

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Dr Likee followed, and everyone joined in and danced.

Socialite Efia Odo was later captured hugging Dr Likee from behind during the contest.

Below is a video of Asantewaa, Dr Likee and his team and Efia Odo engaged in a dance challenge.

Ghanaians shared their views on the dance contest involving Eifa Odo, Asantewaa and Dr Likee and his team

Asantewaa's Instagram fans talked about how her dancing skills improved after they watched the video.

Pilato's dance moves were the centre of attention, as many people talked about it in the comment section.

Others commented on parts of the dance contest that made them laugh the most.

bobbygod9 said:

Someone should arrest Pilato

lin_owusu stated:

Eiii eiii looking back on Asantewaa's dance moves before and now she's a dance teacher

iampatrickmensah said:

United You Can Stand. This is beautiful. Let Love lead.

alhajipoundss said:

Pilato wan always steal the show

juiscy_vibez commented:

Now your dancing pass mine ooo

janicejulea stated:

Pilato oh my days you do all

mr___enock said:

So Pilato was there all this while

degatezion remarked:

A whole vibe

