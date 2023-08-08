Efia Odo has denied claims that she is dating popular skit actor Ras Nene, clarifying that they only act together

She shared a TikTok video of herself and Ras Nene messing around and having fun, prompting some folks in the comment section to ask if they were couple

The actress responded to one of the comments and cleared the air on the matter, making it clear to fans that they were not together

Popular Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has recently refuted rumours suggesting a romantic involvement with well-known skit actor Ras Nene.

In an effort to nullify the speculations, she emphasised that their relationship was solely professional and centred around acting only.

Ghanaian Socialite Efia Odo and Ras Nene Photo Source: Efia Odo

The clarification came after Efia Odo posted a lighthearted TikTok video on her social media, featuring her and Ras Nene goofing around and enjoying themselves. This playful interaction triggered inquiries from fans and followers in the comments section, with many wondering if the two entertainers were romantically involved.

Addressing the rising curiosity, Efia Odo directly responded to one of the comments, taking the opportunity to set the record straight. She said that her relationship with Ras Nene is that of colleagues, and there was no romantic entanglement between them.

Ras Nene and Efia Odo's bond sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.

Kismetwetty said:

When you meet your better half

Nana Cobbina wrote:

Just marry him

Byte commented:

Forget Beyoncé and Rihanna …Efia Odo Is my celebrity Crush ….she is bad and good at the same time

racaboy❤️ said:

lowkey afia odo y3 obaa oolike the whole Ghana I’m sure

slammingsam87 reacted:

these two nah I think Efia has found her match to comedy paaa.

Efia Odo and Ras Nene almost kiss

In another story, Ras Nene and Efia Odo, in a video, almost kissed as they jovially exchanged a piece of gum from each other's mouth.

In the video, the pair's lips came close together as Ras Nene pulled a piece of gum from Efia's mouth.

The pair have been seen together frequently in recent times as they shoot short skits in Accra and Kumasi.

