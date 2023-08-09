Famous Ghanaian blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere posted a video that captured exciting things he saw at Times Square, New York City

He showed the plush cars, motorbikes and lights, which got him awestruck, and he prayed that Ghanaians back home would one day have the chance to experience it

Many people talked about the beautiful city and typed "Amen" to indicate that they would one day visit there

Ghanaian blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere posted a video on his Instagram page, sharing his experience in New York City, US.

Ghanaian blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere at Times Square. Image Credit: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Ghanaian blogger sights plush cars in New York City

Blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere took a trip to Times Square in New York City to explore the place.

He noted that he was driven to visit the place due to the cultural confluence.

"I wish for everyone in this world to come see this place in real life. Amen!" he said in the Instagram caption.

While there, he noted that the lights, plush cars, and motorbikes he spotted on the streets took him aback.

Below is a video of the plush cars Ghanaian blogger Ronnie spotted in New York City, America.

Ghanaians reacted to Ronnie's video he captured at Times Square

The comment section was filled with many people typing "Amen" as they prayed to experience New York City one day.

After watching the video, others also talked about how beautiful the city looked, while some pleaded with him to take them along on his next visit.

akwesi_whyte said:

I tap into this blessing

kudikamani stated:

broni krom y3 heaven

cristiano1235795 said:

The best city in the world

equiablackbeauty stated:

Pls next time take me along

white_godd said:

Amen

p1p_p1p_ said:

A big Amen

hajia_the_kayanmata_goddess stated:

InshaAllah

Tracey Boakye and her family visit Times Square

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Tracey Boakye and her family visited Times Square, New York City, to explore the place as part of their vacation activities.

A video of her daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira, eating ice cream she bought from a truck, meeting cartoon characters, and having the time of her life melted the hearts of many.

