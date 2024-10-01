Comic actor Funny Face has been discharged from his recent admission at the Pantang Hospital

Funny Face was admitted a few weeks ago after his mental health challenges resurfaced

His discharge coincided with his birthday, and he received a birthday cake from Asamoah Gyan

Comic actor Funny Face, born Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, has returned to social media after treatment for his recent meltdown.

Funny Face, who has a history of mental health challenges, recently had what seemed like a relapse. He was all over social media insulting and fighting people.

Funny Face is out of Pantang Hospital and he is celebrating his birthday. Photo source: @asmoah_gyan3, @therealfunnyface

He was sent to the Pantang Hospital in Accra for medical attention and has not been on social media since.

Days after being admitted to Pantang, Funny Face has been discharged. His discharge on Monday, September 30, 2024, ushered him into his birthday on October 1.

In a video shared on Asamoah Gyan's Instagram, Funny Face is seen receiving a cake from Baffour Gyan. Baffour tells Funny that Asamoah asked him to present the cake on his behalf.

An excited and better-looking Funny Face thanked the Gyan brothers, noting that Baffour had driven him from Pantang to his house after discharge.

Sharing the video, Asamoah Gyan wished Funny a happy birthday while commending his brother, Baffour, for helping to get Funny back in shape. Asamoah Gyan also noted that former Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor has accepted to help Funny Face again.

"Somebody help me wish the man on a mission @therealfunnyface a very big happy birthday. We really fought a good fight behind the scenes and here we are now. Thanks to my lovely brother @thir.deye333 who also fought well to make this happen. Lastly to my brother from another mother @e_adebayor for accepting to be there for our brother. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿. Happy Birthday again my brother @therealfunnyface . Enjoy your day to the fullest 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿," he said.

