The Mercedes Benz G-Wagon G63 driver, a member of the Wanderlust Ghana group that travelled from Accra to London by road, left fuel attendants at a gas station he made a pit stop in awe of his vehicle's exceptional durability. The impressed pump attendants paid homage to the vehicle's robust engineering.

One of the pump attendants, who has been working in Europe for over two decades, expressed his astonishment, stating that in his 21 years of service, he had never witnessed a vehicle cover such an impressive distance without a hitch.

The G-Wagon G63 driver decided not to accompany the rest of the travel group to London. Instead, he expressed his desire to explore more of Europe at his own pace before reuniting with his fellow travellers. The Wanderlust Ghana group have been celebrated by Ghanaians.

Ghanaians praise G Wagon driver

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.

Quophieparadise commented:

The only car doing 13,000KM boys p3 “y3 ma y3n nhw3 oo”

cobbi_morgan reacted:

I can't believe ma eyes..U have done marvellous well..Good work

oseidagadu said:

Toyota and Lexus can do much more than that even though they’re not overpriced like Mercedes and Maybach

masamoah007 wrote:

Funny how the g-wagon must have consumed the most fuel and is the least reliable.

Top cars used for the trip

In another story, a Ghanaian expedition group, Wanderlust Ghana, drove from Oyibi through 12 countries to get to London.

Eleven men and one woman spent 16 days on the road in foreign countries while promoting digital education in rural areas.

A major aspect of the success of their journey depended on the vehicles that weathered storms and unpredictable terrains to reach the UK.

