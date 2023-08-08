Accra To London: Obroni Fuel Attendants Marvel At The Power Of The Mercedes Benz G-Wagon G63
- The driver of the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon G63 among the Accra to London travellers, in a video, had some fuel attendants marvelling at his vehicle's durability
- The pump attendant said in his 21 years of working in Europe, it was his first time seeing a vehicle go that many kilometres
- The driver, who did not go to London with the rest of the team, said he wanted to tour Europe more before joining his friends
The Mercedes Benz G-Wagon G63 driver, a member of the Wanderlust Ghana group that travelled from Accra to London by road, left fuel attendants at a gas station he made a pit stop in awe of his vehicle's exceptional durability. The impressed pump attendants paid homage to the vehicle's robust engineering.
One of the pump attendants, who has been working in Europe for over two decades, expressed his astonishment, stating that in his 21 years of service, he had never witnessed a vehicle cover such an impressive distance without a hitch.
The G-Wagon G63 driver decided not to accompany the rest of the travel group to London. Instead, he expressed his desire to explore more of Europe at his own pace before reuniting with his fellow travellers. The Wanderlust Ghana group have been celebrated by Ghanaians.
Ghanaians praise G Wagon driver
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.
Quophieparadise commented:
The only car doing 13,000KM boys p3 “y3 ma y3n nhw3 oo”
cobbi_morgan reacted:
I can't believe ma eyes..U have done marvellous well..Good work
oseidagadu said:
Toyota and Lexus can do much more than that even though they’re not overpriced like Mercedes and Maybach
masamoah007 wrote:
Funny how the g-wagon must have consumed the most fuel and is the least reliable.
Top cars used for the trip
In another story, a Ghanaian expedition group, Wanderlust Ghana, drove from Oyibi through 12 countries to get to London.
Eleven men and one woman spent 16 days on the road in foreign countries while promoting digital education in rural areas.
A major aspect of the success of their journey depended on the vehicles that weathered storms and unpredictable terrains to reach the UK.
