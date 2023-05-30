Beautiful Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch has updated her fans on her new adventures with new photos

The Talented Kidz Star shared the photos on her Instagram page, garnering admiration from followers

She looked poised like a grown woman as she explored famous places in New York

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Accomplished Ghanaian disc jockey Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, is living her dreams as she explores one of the world's famous places, New York.

The Talented Kidz winner gained admiration as she once again shared pictures of her adventures on social media.

The young lady impressed fans and followers alike with her fantastic tour of New York, including CNBC media.

A collage of DJ Switch on her adventures in New York Image credit: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

DJ Switch's pictures showed the insides of CNBC, one of the world's leading media houses in business and real-time financial market coverage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She also visited the iconic Midtown event space, Gotham Hall, and then headed to the New York Stock Exchange, the world's largest stock exchange business centre.

Click below to see the photos:

Peeps react to DJ Switch enjoying herself all over New York

Many admirers, including celebrities, applauded DJ Switch for following her heart. They also encouraged her to keep working hard on putting Ghana on the map.

Gloria Sarfo wrote:

Conquer the world superstar ❤

djpopkinzy remarked:

My favorite am coming to new York soon hoping to meet you.

Billiam dollars commented:

When the universe hears your call Amazing.

emmanuael. owusuamponsah said:

Adepa

DJ hails from Dadieso in the Western North Region of Ghana. Her career took off when she won the TV3 Talented Kidz competition at seven years old.

DJ Switch flaunts tall, well-built looks in a dance video, and fans gush over her

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that peeps couldn't get over an adorable video of DJ Switch dancing in a TikTok video.

The young disc jockey seemed to be in a happy mood as she danced to Davido's "Na Money."

DJ Switch of Talented Kidz fame looked all grown up, rocking a short curly hairdo and a thick sweater over a green dress in the video.

Many admired her beauty and bubbly attitude.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh