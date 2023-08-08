An online footage shows when the Wanderlust Ghana team stopped in the desert to refuel their automobiles

The group was on a never-before-seen trip by road from Ghana's Accra to London in Europe's United Kingdom

The incredible video gathered massive views of more than 800,000 on TikTok, where peeps celebrated the historic milestone

An incredible video of the moment the Wanderlust Ghana team stopped in the desert to refuel their automobiles during their Accra to London road expedition has emerged.

The team made several stops during their adventurous journey to the UK. They were videoed bonding and enthusiastically singing while feasting together in Monaco before continuing their journey.

Video shows the Wanderlust Ghana team refuelling their cars in the desert during Accra to London road trip. Photo credit: kwakuwanderlust.

Source: TikTok

Father-son moment

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, some can be seen refuelling their luxurious cars in the desert. The father-son duo who participated in the journey was also in the video.

Franklin Peters, a member of Wanderlust Ghana, posted the clip showing his adventurous son Quincy on social media.

"Desert of Western Sahara on the epic journey from Accra to London with my son @Q," he captioned the TikTok video.

He received over 800,000 views for the clip, with many reaching out to celebrate their accomplishment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of the Wanderlust Ghana team in the desert

YEN.com.gh compiled comments celebrating the group.

BatiFelli mentioned:

Well done, young Quincy Peters super proud of this young man joining the expedition.

@korkorlyn said:

This is a billionaires' trip ooo, e no be poor people tin.

Na Agyei commented:

God has really protected you guys; we bless His holy name. Congratulations to you all.

Miss Doe posted:

Billionaires' fun trip.

KKD commented:

With money, everything, i.e. possible from Accra to London.

Kammobee reacted:

It's like a neighbour feeding his pet an entire chicken .

Meek Mill said:

This trip isn't for the poor you use almost 10 billion for fuel, can you? Like, you go explain tire.

Nana Amma Owusu-Agyeman mentioned:

History makers.

RICH GANG said:

Great work, ooooh.

Naadromo851 posted:

Make money oooo, so help me, GOD.

Markrango30 commented:

That's riches. Just imagine the number of gallons of fuel.

Amadumark said:

I am proud of you guys.

Meet Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian real estate developer Saka, born Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, and the Wanderlust Ghana team made history on August 6, 2023, by driving 10,000km from Accra to London, drawing worldwide attention.

The journey started on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from Accra through Aburi to Nsawam, Kumasi, Sunyani to Dormaa and then via Golokrom to Cote d'Ivoire, according to Graphic Online.

Following the historic achievement, information on some team members has surfaced online.

Meet the lady who joined 12 men on the Accra to London road trip

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Shecanic, the only woman who began the historic road trip from Ghana's capital Accra to London in the United Kingdom, detailed how they came together for the journey.

In a Facebook post, born Nana Afua Serwaa, the mechanic engineer, recalled their meeting at Blay Apartments in Oyarifa, a town in La Nkwantanang District in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

