The world, they say, has become a global village; thanks to social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media, indubitably, has become a powerful tool in recent times. Talk of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and the ever-popular communication tool WhatsApp, just to mention a few.

All one needs to join the social media 'movement' is having a smartphone.

According to a report by the BusinessofApps, as of 2021, over 2 billion people in the world have the WhatsApp Application downloaded onto their phone and are actively using it.

Some social media platforms, including Facebook, linked-In, YouTube. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

Social media, just like anything in this world, has its pros and cons. In this article, we will consider the good, the bad, and the ugly side of social media.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The good

Information:

Social media has aided in the dissemination of information worldwide. It has defeated geographical barriers so that no matter where one is or lives, he or she is able to access whatever information is available.

Marketing:

Social media marketing has become prevalent in this age. Wikipedia defines social media marketing as the use of social media platforms and websites to promote a product or service.

It explains that although the terms e-marketing and digital marketing are still dominant in academia, social media marketing is becoming more popular for both practitioners and researchers.

An advantage social media marketing offers is that various social media platforms have built-in data analytics tools, enabling companies to track their progress, success, and others.

Many people today have resorted to social media marketing because after all, you do not need so much money or any at all to buy an office space.

Research purposes

Today, social media remains a solid source for research purposes. Students, teachers, and other interested people all resort to social media for information about their research.

The Bad, and ugly

Unfortunately, the bad, and ugly sides of social media can be very damaging. People have hidden behind social media to foment trouble and to attack people, and have most of the time gone without any punishment.

Cyberbully:

Cyberbullying has become the order of the day on social media.

In discussing this issue, an article by link.springer.com, states:

...Using social media might be more challenging as emotions can be difficult to detect and comprehend. Furthermore, the anonymity granted through social media facilitates harmful and socially unacceptable behaviours such as cyberbullying.

In Ghana, cyberbullying seems to be on the ascendency. Serwaa Amihere, for instance, has decried the situation, for the fact that she has been a victim.

I have endured years of abuse and malicious lies; they have made me stronger, she said.

This was after reports went viral that she was seeing some male politicians.

Conclusion

With the foregoing, it is clear that social media can be good and at the same time bad, and ugly.

This calls for wisdom in all its use.

Source: Yen Ghana