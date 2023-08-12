Samini, in a beautiful video, paid a visit to his mother and helped her fry some nuts

The legendary musician and the elderly woman bonded much to the delight of his fans and followers

Samini shared the video on TikTok and captioned it My Own, signifying the kind of love he had for his old lady

Renowned Ghanaian musician Samini paid his mother a visit, which was captured in a charming video that has taken the internet by storm. The touching moment showed the artiste and his elderly mother engaging in a simple yet precious activity of frying nuts together.

Ghanaian Musician Samini and his mother Photo Source: samini.dagaati

Source: TikTok

The video, which Samini shared on his TikTok account, has garnered immense attention from his devoted fans and numerous followers. The sight of the legendary musician and his beloved mother bonding over the age-old tradition of nut frying has touched the hearts of many Ghanaians, evoking feelings of nostalgia and warmth.

Accompanied by the caption My Own, which is also the title of one of his biggest hit songs, the video portrayed the profound depth of love and respect Samini held for his mother. The choice of caption beautifully portrayed the bond between mother and son, and the sentiment behind it.

Samini and mother warm hearts

In the comment section of the TikTok footage, many Ghanaians admired the bond between Samini and his mother.

Amesh Mitchy said:

Yeiii my childhood secret admirer, I took a car from Kumasi to Accra just to find him buh I got lost, herr the love was ,deep I had his pics all ov

Alpha Swagger ✊ commented:

I always admire and love young people when they show their parents no matter their status, samini it's one of the kind,I love that

Tina Mills reacted:

Samini never grow old fit and strong as always very handsome and Neat I really admire him

Samini's family celebrates him

In another heartwarming story, Samini, on July 28, 2023, graduated from GIMPA with a project management degree after four years in the institution and celebrated with his family.

In a video that popped up on social media, the renowned musician went home to a surprise party organised by his family, which put a broad smile on his face.

Upon entering through the gate of his residence, his adorable kids rushed and embraced him whiles the crowd in the background screamed ''surprise".

