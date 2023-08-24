Actor Lil Win has expressed his interest in contesting for the Efigya Kwabre Parliamentary seat in a quest to become a member of parliament

The actor, in an interview on Okay FM, announced his intent and passionately stated his intentions for the people of Efigya Kwabre

Lil Win said there were many things that the people lacked, adding that being a leader for the people was not just about money, but also about showing care

Renowned actor Lil Win has revealed his interest in vying for the Efigya Kwabre Parliamentary seat, signalling his aspirations to serve as a member of parliament. The actor's intentions were announced during an interview on Okay FM, where he spoke about his desire to make a positive impact on the lives of the people in the Efigya Kwabre constituency.

Ghanaian Actor Lil Win Photo Source: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

During the interview, Lil Win shared his commitment to addressing the various challenges faced by the local population. He emphasized that effective leadership went beyond financial help; it also entails genuine concern and care for the welfare of the people. According to Lil Win, there are critical needs within the community that must be addressed, and he believes he can contribute significantly to the improvement of these conditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

While The actor's announcement has attracted considerable attention and support, some individuals have expressed concerns regarding his lack of formal education. However, many others have countered this argument, asserting that formal education was not the sole determinant of effective leadership. Some folks argued that many well-educated leaders have not helped Ghana as a country.

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

LKKesse said:

Didn’t he build a school for his community with his pocket money? Name 2 sitting MPs who can relate

ItzEliInit wrote:

why not! there are so many comedians in parliament already why not add more

KhojoUnreal reacted:

He has done more for the country and for his community than what some educated ministers have

Lil Win said he would never do politics

In another story, Lil Win, in an interview, disclosed that former president John Mahama advised him against involving himself in politics in 2016.

According to the actor, Mahama told him that he was too young to risk his bright future and career by dabbling in the game of politics.

Lil Win mentioned that since then, he has vowed not to involve himself in politics like his colleagues Agya Koo, Big Akwess, and others are doing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh