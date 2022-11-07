Lil Win was on Showbiz 360 with Giovani and spoke about his school project and the inspiration behind it

Lil Win made a touching revelation about how he struggled in school as a student and why he wants to leave a legacy behind

The actor stated the cost of running his school, which got many peeps applauding his efforts

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, fondly called Lil Win in entertainment circles, was on Showbiz 360 with renowned TV host Giovani.

The actor disclosed details of his school project and the motivation behind founding the school.

Lil Win is the proprietor of Great Minds International School, which began operation in 2019. The school has since grown massively, with approximately a thousand students under its wing.

Lil Win revealed to Giovani that he stopped schooling when he got to class six because he was not good at reading and writing and had to repeat classes severally.

According to Lil Win, once he became successful, he wanted to leave a legacy behind and wondered to himself what he could do to make Ghanaians remember him. He said:

If I build a house, I live in it alone, if I buy a vehicle, I drive it alone. So why don't I build a school which would be to everyone's benefit

He said the school fees people charge GH₵3000, GH₵4000 plus for, he only charges around GH₵150 for it.

According to him, this affected him greatly, and he considered quitting the school business but persevered in order to help the less privileged. People were impressed with Lil Win's selflessness.

Folks Fawn Over Lil Win

napps_osman also commented:

He’s not only talented but well cultured, I sincerely admire a lot

kofiboakyeD also reacted:

Dont like him personally but this got me Very inspiring

IsTuurosung also said:

May God bless lil win and us all.Aameen.

amanor_yo also reacted:

At least he no do am free like someone we know, God bless him

