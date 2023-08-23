Kumawood star Lil Win eyes Afigya Kwabere South parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region

Lil Win is planning to contest the Afigya Kwabere South seat as an independent candidate

The actor said his decision to consider politics followed calls for leaders in his constituency

Kumawood star Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, may be on a ballot paper for the 2024 elections.

Lil Win has indicated that he is considering contesting the Afigya Kwabere South parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region.

Lil Win said there have been calls for him to contest. Source: Facebook/@LilWin

Speaking on Okay FM, he noted that he will contest as an independent candidate.

According to the actor, he has received numerous requests from various leaders in his constituency.

“The call started coming in October 2022, and they have already engaged my mother, and other relatives on their request, and I have also accepted it,” he said.

"I wasn’t interested in the bid from the beginning, but now, I believe I have to respond to the call of my people."

The people urging Lil Win to enter politics believe he will provide improved development, citing his Great Minds school as an example.

The actor said they also believe he will be a better representative in Parliament.

“They are convinced that as an actor who may not even earn much but has been able to build a school and also helped several residents in other ways, I can do a lot if given adequate resources.”

Lil Win receives advice from Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win, in an interview, disclosed that former president John Mahama advised him against involving himself in politics in 2016.

According to the actor, Mahama told him that he was too young to risk his bright future and career by dabbling in the game of politics.

Lil Win said since then, he had vowed not to involve himself in politics like his colleagues Agya Koo, Big Akwess, did.

Lil Win's school subsidises fees for students

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported how Lil Win complained about the cost of education in Ghana.

Lil Win explained why he had made fees at his Great Minds International School, cheaper.

The actor, who is the proprietor of the school, said he had subsidised boarding fees at his school to only GH¢200.

Lil Win expressed pride in the progress his school had made so far, sharing his joy about his latest batch of graduates who completed their BECE exams.

Lil Win also shared a heartwarming video to congratulate students of his school after successfully writing the 2023 BECE.

