Ghanaian rapper Reggie Zippy of Reggie and Bollie fame has announced his divorce from his wife of 15 years

Reggie who shared a photo with the three children he has with his wife indicated that the marriage ended on August 11

He further described himself as an irresponsible father while also reminding his children of how he loves them

Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy, known in private life as Reginald Ainooson, is no more married to his wife, Edith Ward.

The UK-based rapper announced the end of their marriage in a post on social media on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

According to Reggie Zippy who is one-half of the 2015 X-factor duo Reggie and Bollie, their breakup officially started last Friday, August 11, 2023.

The For Sale rapper who shared a photo of himself and the three children he has with his wife sarcastically described himself as an irresponsible father and husband while professing his love for the children.

“I just want to KEEP this SIMPLE and STRAIGHT to my point so kindly bare with me??.

AS OF FRIDAY 11th AUGUST 2023 at 12:00noon, I AM NO LONGER A MARRIED MAN after 15 years of being extremely irresponsible and wicked towards my children and their mother and I apologise to them for my unacceptable behaviour as a VERY FOOLISH FATHER AND HUSBAND, It was all my fault, I SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER INSTEAD OF CARING FOR MY CHILDREN OR FAMILY???.?GOING FORWARD???

ANY WOMAN YOU SEE ME WITH IS NOT A SIDE-CHICK OR MISTRESS. I AM NOW A SINGLE MAN WHO HAS HIS FREEDOM AND RIGHTS TO LIVE MY LIFE AND DATE ANY WOMAN I WANT TO, ESPECIALLY WHEN SHE LOVES ME AND TREATS ME WITH RESPECT AND GRATITUDE FOR THE LITTLE THINGS IN ANY BEAUTIFUL RELATIONSHIP??????.

After 15 years of being a very useless, selfish, arrogant, manipulative, abusive, gaslighting and heartless FATHER OF 3 BEAUTIFUL CHILDREN, I have finally accepted that I REGGIE HALM IS SUCH A HORRIBLE HUMAN BEING WHO DOESN’T DESERVE TO EVER SEE OR SPEAK TO HIS CHILDREN BECAUSE I AM A VERY IRRESPONSIBLE MAN AND FATHER.

FINALLY!!! EVERY BAD RUMOURS YOU HEAR ABOUT ME, PLEASE DON’T EVEN BOTHER TO CALL OR ASK ME BECAUSE THEY ARE ALL TRUE BUT PLEASE, PLEASE AND PLEASE AGAIN, DO NOT EVER BELIEVE ANY GOOD THING YOU HEAR ABOUT ME CUZ I DON’T WANT YOU TO BE DISAPPOINTED????. All I know is I love all 3 of my children whether I get to see them, talk to them or not, whether I am bad father, rich father, a poor father or a genuine kindhearted human being who sacrificed himself and dreams for them or not??. I am finally at peace and can clearly see where I went wrong or right and I am very happy to be embracing the NEXT CHAPTER OF MY BEAUTIFUL, EXCITING AND POSITIVE LIFE OF PEACE AND ADVENTURE

