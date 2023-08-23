Former JoyNews journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has recounted his modest but turbulent journey to success

He added six learned lessons from the journey while disclosing that he's begun a one-year paid programme at Harvard University in the US

Awuni's story, posted to his Facebook account along with a photo, moved many who wished him well in the endeavour

Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has recounted his stormy journey to success with six lessons as he begins a one-year paid fellowship at Harvard University in the US.

The celebrated media figure recalled his modest but difficult beginning while attributing his elevation from grass to grace to God.

Manasseh Azure recalls his modest past as he begins 1-year paid fellowship at Harvard. Photo credit: Manasseh Azure Awuni.

Manasseh's early challenges in SHS

In a Facebook post, the media personality detailed that for someone who could not attend his preferred senior high school due to transportation issues despite earning a scholarship, receiving two fully-funded admissions into two universities in the United States in 2023 is possibly the delayed miracle he anticipated years ago.

"While I thank God for His grace and favour, I feel obliged to share a few lessons I have learned in this challenging journey. My story is similar to many exceptional young people who give up because the chains of poverty and deprivation shackle their dreams and aspirations," portions of his post read.

After recalling his stormy path and accomplishments, Awuni shared six lessons from his journey. He first credited the grace of God with his success.

''The Grace of God: I believe in hard work. But hard work is, sometimes, not enough. There are more exceptional and hardworking people who don't get half this far. Some call it luck, but I see it as God's grace," he said.

Read his full post here.

Reactions to Manasseh's story

Since sharing his journey to success and lessons, many online users noted that his account moved them.

Ato Quayson mentioned:

Well put, Manasseh. The other watchword to add to hard work is consistency. You don't work hard sometimes, then slacken at different times. Your name must always be associated with certain clues so that when it is mentioned, it acts as the signature.

Manasseh Azure Awuni replied:

Ato Quayson, thank you, sir. I agree with you.

Poku Adusei commented:

Good narrative of life experiences. Many of them resonate with me as I struggled in Banko as a young boy. Our expectations make us better than those who had it easy in childhood. If I narrate the quantity of baskets I have woven to sell, the trucks I.

Manasseh Azure Awuni replied:

Poku Adusei, thank you, sir. We thank God for how far He has brought us.

Boakyewaa Glover posted:

Wow. This is such a powerful story. Thank you for opening up and sharing like this. I love the lessons. My path frustrates me, but I don't know how to give up either. I have faith. Thank you for your story. You have so much more ahead.

Manasseh Azure Awuni replied:

Boakyewaa Glover, thank you. We shall prevail.

Esi Thompson said:

So inspiring. Soar higher. I remember our chat at the DCS anniversary launch last year. God had better plans.

Manasseh Azure Awuni replied:

Esi Thompson, thank you.

Kwabena Peprah commented:

Congratulations, my brother. May wider and taller doors open for you.

Blakk Rasta said:

Congrats again, bro. Make the best out of this. I know you will.

