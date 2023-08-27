Former captain Asamoah Gyan's wife and children recently stepped out for an event in the United Kingdom

Gyan's wife, Gifty, looked stunning in a lace dress as she posed with her adorable children who were also dressed so well

The photo has stirred loads of reactions from social media users who are impressed by her looks and the growth of her children

The children of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan are growing steadily at their base in the United Kingdom.

The three children, two boys and a girl, who live in London with their mother, Gifty Gyan, recently stepped out for an event.

Asamoah Gyan's wife and children have stepped out in style Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @asamoah_gyan3

Asamoah Gyan's wife and children dazzle in new photo

In a photo shared on the Instagram stories of Gyan's estranged wife, the children and their mother looked colourful in their outfits.

Gifty rocked an off-white lace dress with pink shoes and a bag. The first son, Fredrick a.k.a. Junior, wore a blue shirt and black trousers with a flowery vest and tie. The second boy, Raphael, also wore a shirt and trousers. His vest was the same as his trousers. The only girl, Ohemaa, wore a dress with yellow and off white colours.

See below for the photo as reposted by blogger @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Photo of Asamoah Gyan's wife and children excites Ghanaians

The photo has triggered excitement among the admirers of Asamoah Gyan's family. While many saw the photo as beautiful, others were amazed by the quick growth of the children especially the eldest.

seysfabrics said:

Junior is all grown .

millianafo said:

My people. ❤️beautiful family

merrick_parlor_salon said:

❤️may God richly bless you and your children

nanyarkoa said:

Blessed and beautiful

matildaboateng803 said:

Such a great mother ❤️❤️

