Celebrated millionaire Ibrahim Mahama has caused a stir after going to shop at Ghana's most expensive boutique

The wealthy businessman stood casually in the store, where the smiling owner, Nana Sarfo, met him

Both men enjoyed each other's company while the millionaire shopped for a new pair of shoes

Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama got a new pair of shoes from Savile Row, one of Ghana's most expensive fashion houses.

The founder of Engineers and Planners was spotted enjoying himself while looking at high-priced shoes with the owner.

Nana Sarfo and Ibrahim Mahama are East Legon Executive Fitness Club members.

In the footage, Ibrahim Mahama was dressed casually in a jean and a Lacoste shirt paired with a pair of formal shoes. The millionaire was accompanied by a nicely dressed woman in a bright blue cultural dress.

Nana Sarfo wore a powder-blue silky tailored two-piece suit with wide-legged trousers.

The trio took a tour around the vast shop, lightly chatting while looking at shoes. Nana Sarfo was quick to give his friend some recommendations.

Savile Row captioned the video: "Quality sells itself Who is buying from you today? This is @savilerow.gh, where Men shop. ❤️ Thank you, @ibrahim_mahama_71 for gracing us with your presence to purchase from us.

Peeps react to Ibrahim Mahama's shopping spree at one of Ghana's most expensive boutique

Many people praised Ibrahim Mahama for dressing simply. Some prayered to be as wealthy as he is when they grow up.

ddormenu commented:

Baba is just simple .

kenzykay9_ commented:

When Preparation Meets Preparation Instead Of Opportunity ❤️.

kotokuom commented:

I like Mr. Ibrahim Mahama. He be 5 Star, guy man. See how he dey carry himself.

brventures_gh commented:

Big man in a big shop....

erico3758 commented:

Baba in the house, Respect.

fredrick_frimpong_mawuli commented:

I like his simplicity.

Ibrahim Mahama motivates Visual Arts Students in the Asanti Region

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama paid students of T.I. Ahmadiyya a visit.

The wealthy businessman was a guest speaker at the school's Visual Arts Department event in Kumasi.

The students were excited to meet one of Ghana's famous millionaires.

