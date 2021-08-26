Asamoah Gyan's son, Frederick Gyan, is a full-grown man as seen in his latest photo

He is seen at the beach having fun

Asamoah Gyan himself has admired his son so much and called him a big boy

Many people have also admired Frederick and have praised him

Frederick Gyan, the son of former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, has grown so tall and big in his latest photo.

He was captured at the beach having fun and from the photo, it seems Frederick has now become of the same height as his father.

He has developed fully the features of a grownup man, including having a mustache.

A collage of Asamoah Gyan and Frederick.

No wonder Asamoah Gyan himself commented under his son’s post and wrote that he is a big boy.

asamoah_gyan3: “Big boy.”

Certified was also full of praise for Frederick:

certified_jxmos_: “My man evolved, he is touching water and sand.”

More comments came through:

kyle_gurung: “My bro.”

jerryravs_679: “My nigga.”

maddyreiszner: "moustache.”

miyawoodley: “ew it’s Fredrick.”

oxf.rodney: “Ur fat.”

DNA saga

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan and Gifty trended in the news two years ago when some issues came up about their marriage and children.

The former Black Stars Captain was reported to have called for an annulment of their marriage while demanding to have DNA tests carried out on all their three children.

The test results were all positive, proving that Asamoah Gyan is indeed the father to all the children, two boys, and a girl.

The results further proved that Gifty is a faithful wife. Since then, nothing has been heard about the annulment any longer and so it cannot be said if the two are currently an item or have gone their separate ways.

However, in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Asamoah Gyan's big son, Frederick Gyan, called him his hero and promised to love him forever.

It was Asamoah Gyan's birthday and Frederick took time to wish his father well.

Asamoah Gyan's wife replies fan who called her Mrs. Gyan

In a related development, Asamoah Gyan's wife, Gifty Gyan, has responded to a fan who called her Mrs. Gyan.

The fan was commenting on a beautiful photo Gifty shared, and wrote in the Akan language: "Mrs. Gyan nie”, meaning “This is Mrs. Gyan”. That term is usually used in admiration or praising a person.

But she replied and said the fan would just bring her trouble.

Source: Yen.com.gh