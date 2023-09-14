A young woman has mourned the demise of Afia Ahenkah by sharing an emotional video online

The video, which is trending on TikTok, shows the moments she shared with the slain businesswoman

Many people who saw the video expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family

A friend of Afia Ahenkan is inconsolable following the painful death of the young businesswoman who was killed by her house help.

Expressing her grief, the young lady @jenny_hackman took to TikTok to mourn her friend whose sudden demise was widely reportedly on Wednesday, September 13.

The clip shared beautiful photos of the daughter-in-law of retired Ghanaian football player Rev Osei Kofi in her happy moments.

It also showed nice moments they both shared as friends prior to the unfortunate incident.

The 11-second emotional video, which had gathered 200 likes and 11 comments, was captioned:

"Oh Afia Ahenkan where are you, bueiii my hearts is broken had gathered over

Ghanaians mourn the passing of Afia Ahenkan

Netizens who thronged the comment section were pained by the sudden demise of Afia Ahenkan, with many calling for justice to be served.

@Akua Sikastated:

what at all is it with young people dying like that,God have mercy on us

@Yaa added:

Ooh sad she's the one in the news that her house boy stabbed her and run with her car and money,may he be arrested soon

@George Benn commented:

I know her, so sad. R I P

@Efya reacted:

ooooh maafia,i still don't believe ooo

@queen hover replied:

its well, in God we trust

Freda added:

I still don’t believe it from Monday

Lady killed by lover at Koforidua

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young lady, a 23-year-old lady, was also murdered by her boyfriend because the boy got wind that she planned to leave him.

The incident that happened on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at a community called Trom in Koforidua shows Felicia Abena Oparebea was killed in her room.

The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed yet, but some reports say he is 30 years of age.

