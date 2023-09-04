An old video of Prosper Owusu, a student of AAMUSTED who passed away on September 1, 2023, has garnered reactions

The deceased, 23, died from fire-related injuries he sustained after his body caught fire amidst traditional activities in the Opoku Ware II Hall in the school

The footage showed the late Owusu, said to be the chief priest of the hall, chanting praise songs to God

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A video of Prosper Owusu, a late Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) student, has emerged.

The old clip showed the deceased, said to be the chief priest of the Opoku Ware II Hall, executing his traditional duties as he sang praise songs.

Video of late AAMUSTED student Prosper Owusu emerges. Photo credit: @GrefDuah.

Source: Twitter

Owusu died from fire-related injuries he sustained after his attire and body caught fire while performing traditional activities at the Opoku Ware II Hall on Friday, August 25, 2023. A separate video captured the moment he was struggling to put out the fire.

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical attention when the incident occurred but passed away on September 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Owusu sings praise songs

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, he was filmed in traditional regalia while singing popular Ghanaian praise songs along with an audience.

Since emerging on Twitter, people have reacted to the video. There were no comments at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Background

Owusu's demise became public after a video that emerged online showed him struggling to put out a fire that caught his attire. He was known for leading traditional rites for the hall as the chief priest.

The clip shows Owusu leading rituals by a fire while surrounded by his colleagues before his attire and body suddenly caught fire, but efforts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful.

Watch the video below:

Funeral poster of AAMUSTED Chief Priest Prosper Owusu emerges

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prosper Owusu, a level 300 student of the Akenten Appiah-Minkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), whose demise was reported on September 2, will be laid to rest on Thursday, September 14.

Information spotted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @aamusted_live revealed that the funeral service of the young man will be held at Ahenema Kokoben Santasi Road in the Ashanti Region.

The 23-year-old, popularly known on campus as Arrested and the chief priest of Opoku Ware II Hall died due to severe burns he suffered during a hall procession at the university on August 25.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh