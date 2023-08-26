The official FIFA World Cup TikTok page shared a video clip of Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus's performance at the past World Cup

In the background of the clip played Black Sherif's hook on the song Country Side on which he was featured by Sarkodie

Many people were excited to see the Ghanaian representation on display and expressed awe at how talented Kudus was

The Official FIFA World Cup TikTok page posted a video clip that showed the impressive performance of Ghanaian sensation Mohammed Kudus during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In the video, a catchy Ghanaian tune played in the background, it was the hook from the song Country Side, where Black Sherif was featured by Sarkodie.

The video clip drew a lot of attention and excitement from viewers. Many people were thrilled to witness the Ghanaian star's remarkable skills on display on the global stage. Kudus's talent and abilities left many Ghanaians in awe as they celebrated how good he was at the World Cup.

The video not only highlighted Kudus's prowess but also celebrated the representation of Ghana in the international soccer arena.

The choice of the song Country Side added a more Ghanaian vibe to the clip, which many netizens found befitting. Ghanaians expressed joy at seeing their local music being recognized by an organization like FIFA. Watch clip here.

Ghanaians get excited over Kudus

Nii said:

Ghana at the heart of Fifa. Kudus is the next big thing

Joojo Monney reacted:

Kudus is just a talented player. He is just making Ghana proud where ever he goes.

JR special wrote:

The background song,the assist and the finishing ...Ghana to the world

Kwame_Asante commented:

He will b one of the best players in the world

Westham play Black Sherif's music

In an older story, English Premier League side West Ham United shared a video of their team celebrating their UEFA Europa Conference League win.

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif's Konongo Zongo was played in the background of the celebratory footage.

Many Ghanaians were excited to see the young musician's song being used on such a big platform.

