Old videos showing the last moments of the late Prosper Owusu of AAMUSTED have surfaced on social media

The deceased, 23, was a third-year Mathematics learner at his school before he died from fire-related injuries on September 1

The fire incident happened during a hall procession at the Opoku Ware II Hall, where his body caught fire on August 25

Heartbreaking videos of Prosper Owusu, a late Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) student, have emerged.

The old clips showed the last moments of the deceased, including when he was battling for his life at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical attention.

Owusu was among some Opoku Ware II Hall students who were allegedly performing a traditional hall procession in the hall when the fire incident occurred on Friday, August 25, 2023.

He was injured by the fire and was rushed to KATH, but died on September 1, Citinewsroom reports.

Background

Owusu's death was made public when an online video showed him struggling to extinguish the fire that had caught his attire.

The video shows Owusu leading rites beside a fire while surrounded by his colleagues before his outfit and body caught fire, but efforts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful.

YEN.com.gh has compiled three heartbreaking videos showing the last moments of the deceased.

Video of Prosper Owusu struggling for his life in a bed at KATH:

The late chief priest of Opoku Ware II Hall sings praise songs along with an audience:

Moment Owusu struggled to put out the fire after his attire and body caught fire during a traditional procession in Opoku Ware II Hall:

Funeral poster of AAMUSTED Chief Priest Prosper Owusu emerges

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prosper Owusu, a level 300 student of the Akenten Appiah-Minkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), whose demise was reported on September 2, will be laid to rest on Thursday, September 14.

Information spotted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @aamusted_live revealed that the funeral service of the young man will be held at Ahenema Kokoben Santasi Road in the Ashanti Region.

The 23-year-old, popularly known on campus as Arrested and the chief priest of Opoku Ware II Hall died due to severe burns he suffered during a hall procession at the university on August 25.

