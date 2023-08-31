Asantewaa's brother, Kayverli, has denied claims that she had an affair with young TikToker Ama Official

The teenager had claimed that Asantewaa's brother slept with her in his sister's house during a recent visit

But in an interview, Kayverli indicated that he has never slept with any TikToker and has never had anything to do with any woman ever

Kayverli, the younger brother of TikTok influencer Asantewaa, has reacted to allegations that he has had an affair with teenager Ama Official.

Ama Official, a 17-year-old TikToker, recently accused Kayverli of sleeping with her in his sister's house.

In numerous videos shared on social media, Ama Official claimed that Kayverli made her travel from Obuasi to meet him in Accra and slept with her. She even claimed to be pregnant with the young man.

The teenager's claims reportedly led to her arrest a few days ago after Kayverli and his sister made a police case against her.

Following the arrest of Ama Official, Kayverli granted an interview denying sleeping with the young lady or any other lady.

According to Asantewaa's brother, he has never had anything with any lady on TikTok or any other lady because he is a v*rgin.

"No girl go fit ever go say she and me get something do ever for TikTok...I never chew anybody for TikTok before. I be purely v*irgin," he said.

