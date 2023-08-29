Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana was recently in the news for the poor state in which she lives

Ex-president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, after the news broke has come to Memunatu Sulemana's aid

John Mahama has provided the renowned goalkeeper with a decent place to stay and an undisclosed amount as business capital

Former President John Dramani Mahama has offered assistance to the ex-Black Queens goalkeeper who was struggling to make ends meet.

This assistance will go a long way to turn her current situation around.

According to a Daily Post publication, Memunatu's situation caught John Mahama's attention, and he decided to rescue the goalkeeper.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has put measures in place to help the goalkeeper.

John Mahama has first secured a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra, for Memunatu Sulemana on Monday, August 28, 2023.

He is also expected to make a cash donation to Memunatu to serve as a business capital for a venture that will fetch her money.

The ex-goalie was living in appalling conditions in a shanty in Bubiashie, a suburb of Accra when Mahama intervened, according to a video interview she granted Original FM.

Sulemana played for various teams throughout her career, including Pelican Stars in the Nigeria Women's Premier League and Post Ladies in Ghana.

While some of her contemporaries have moved on to other careers after leaving sports, Sulemana, 45, struggles with extreme poverty.

Even though she made some money from her football career, a sizable chunk went toward caring for her grandma, who had diabetes and needed care.

In that same interview, Memunatu shared a sad story of being forced to terminate her pregnancy to play for Ghana's Senior Women's team at the African Cup of Nations.

Memunatu Sulemana previously served as the Black Maidens of Ghana's goalie trainer.

