Kumawood actor Lil Win and his gorgeous wife looked classy in beautiful ensembles at the premiere of Mr. President in Kumasi

The wealthy actor rocked a tailored-to-fit outfit in a viral video as his wife humbly followed him

Some social media users have reacted to the video blasting the famous actor for treating his wife like a fan

Ghanaian actor Lil Win, known in private life as Kwadwo Nkansah, looked dapper in a stylish outfit at the premiere of his latest movie, Mr. President, at the SG Mall in Kumasi.

Lil Win and his beautiful wife, Maame Serwaa, rock purple outfits. Photo credit: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actor wore a purple two-piece kaftan designed with plain fabric, purple sequin fabric for sleeves, and a matching hat.

In the trending video posted by blogger Zionfelix, Lil Win's gorgeous wife, Maame Serwaa, turned heads in an elegant beaded kente dress while following her husband as he rushed to take photos with his fans.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian actress Miz Esi has lashed out at Lil Win for leaving his wife's viral video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mizz_esi stated:

Some Ghanaian men and romantic? Akai not! Not! Wetin be this?? Walking as if he’s going to court to divorce his wife.

yaw_george74 stated:

Kuraseniii...he should learn to keep his wife right next to him a

ama_mmra stated:

They mostly do that, The same happened when Stonebwoy went commissioning the borehole; that tells you they earned their fame for themselves by not sharing with their partners wai. I noticed that from Stonebwoy’s video, but people didn’t because people love him no matter what, but because Lilwin is currently in the news with his marital issues. See how u people have noticed it so fast.

mhocesjnr1 stated:

He is making his wife look shy and confused as if she forced and followed

nana_ot_90 stated:

Enti Sika could not change some Characters koraa kakra…Aah, it’s so good to be educated despite With your wife paaa but see

Source: YEN.com.gh