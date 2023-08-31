Gorgeous TV personality Joselyn Dumas went all out for her 43rd celebration

The accomplished actress chose a tranquil-themed photoshoot to usher in her new age

Josely Dumas's photos have been greatly praised for their simplistic yet captivating contents

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas welcomed her 43rd year on August 31, 2023, with gratitude for God's blessings.

The celebrity fitness enthusiast shared photos to celebrate her new age with her fans online.

Joselyn Dumas chose a very unusual look this year as she flaunted her slender figure in a white gladiator-styled gown.

The enchanting dress featured two long sleeves that ran down her shoulders, softly over her chest before nestling, firmly tucked in the band around her tiny waist.

The flowy and grande sleeves also gave the gown a bewitching look. Joselyn Dumas looked like a Roman goddess, her long middle-parted hair slicking down her narrow back.

She captioned the photos, "All my life you have been faithful, grateful living in your Goodness. ❤️"

Earlier, Joselyn Dumas shared photos of herself in a champagne hooded gown with a high thigh split. Her look was accentuated with silver bangles.

Peeps react to Joselyn Dumas's second outfit on her birthday

Many people complimented her dress while wishing her a happy birthday.

jamesgardinergh commented:

Please, we beg! Happy birthday luv! I wish you all the finest things in life! .

berlamundi commented:

Happy birthday beautiful. Stay blessed ❤️.

omonioboli commented:

So beautiful Happy birthday, Darling ❤️.

iamamamcbrown commented:

Happy birthday Beautiful .

flybynyte993 commented:

Always a joy to shine the brightest light ️ on the most deserving. Happy Birthday.

xamirablinks commented:

Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

aurelie_kwdio commented:

Beautiful ❤️

queenofswaggerofficial commented:

Happy birthday my hun ❤️❤️❤️

Joselyn Dumas shocks fans with throwback photos of her looking bigger

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how social media reacted to Joselyn Dumas's old photos.

The curvy actress looked bigger and plump in the photos she shared.

Many wondered how the award-winning actress lost weight while maintaining her curvy figure.

Josely Dumas's old photos inspired her fans to take their health seriously as their idol's weight loss motivated them.

