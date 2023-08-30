Ghanaian lady Serwaa Bacino made such a gorgeous bride as she turned heads in two corseted kente gowns

The curvy Ghanaian bride and her handsome groom couldn't stop staring at each other during the marriage ceremony

Some social media users have commented on the groom's impeccable dance moves at the traditional ceremony

Ghanaian bride Serwaa Bacino and her good-looking white man have great chemistry as they entertained guests with extravaganza looks at their plush traditional wedding.

Interracial couple John and Serwaa look stunning together for their traditional wedding. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

With an infectious smile, the melanin bride wore a classy, long-sleeve bridal robe for her mild makeup, brightly-hued eye shadow, and charming frontal hair styling.

The beautiful bride chose simple rose flower-shaped silver earrings for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Serwaa Bacino looks exquisite in a sleeveless kente gown

The beautiful bride, Serwaa Bacino, looked alluring in a stylish patterned corseted kente gown accentuating her curves.

The handsome groom looked regal in matching kente wrap and hand-made African bead necklace for the traditional wedding.

Interracial couple John and Serwaa Bacino look ethereal in green outfits

The beautiful Ghanaian bride looked resplendent in a green corset with beaded floral designs, and the groom donned a three-piece kaftan with embroidery.

Some social media have commented on the lovely wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Caribangelcakes stated:

He’s so excited to be part of the culture he can’t take his eyes off her

nana_akua_boatemaa_nkansah stated:

Dancing and rhythm aren't just incorporated into some people's DNA. Nonetheless, we give an A for effort. Great energy

faualo_living stated:

That’s what I’m talking about!!! You both look amazing together

Cnissenewton stated:

He's doing well, and they both look so happy and energetic..cute couple ❤️❤️

Uniquelyawe stated:

She is beautiful!! The dress is

lamisi_ stated:

Hahaha, beautiful I love his energy

Justdoria stated:

‘Dance like no one is watching ‘ ❤️

mar,kham2284 stated:

I love that dress she's got on❤️

mommav04 stated:

Yes, I love it; the man can dance

