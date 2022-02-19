Actress and broadcaster Joselyn Dumas has shared some stunning throwback photos on social media

The photos show the award-winning actress as a plus-size lady back in the day unlike her hourglass shape now

Dumas' photos which were shared on her Instagram page to motivate fans have stirred mxied reactions

Ghanaian actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas has given her fans and social media followers a peek into her past.

Dumas shared some throwback photos showing that she has not always been the hourglass lady she is famously known to be.

The photos shared on her Instagram page, have two different sets of Dumas as a plus-sized woman compared to her current stature.

In the first of the two photos, the actress placed one of her current photos which showed her shape in a beautiful dress against an old photo. The old photo showed she was amply big in size and even had bigger cheeks.

The second collage also showed Dumas in a blue gown with her current stature while the old photos had her seated.

Even though she looked big as compared to now, her facial beauty and colour were not different from what pertains to today.

Sharing the photos which are going to serve as body goals motivation for many people, Dumas simply wrote:

"They said #ThrowBackThursday."

Joselyn Dumas' plus-size photo stirs reaction

The old photos of Dumas have stirred meixed reactions from her followers. While some debated on whether she did something cosmetic to get her current shape, others praised her and asked how she did it.

rabiatudood believed Dumas' shape was natural:

"You use to big papa I was telling my friends that your body is never plastic sugary but they didn’t believe me ."

youngdotgh thought otherwise:

"@rabiatudood No one actually thinks she had plastic surgery or butt implants. They suspect she had a BBL. Butt implants uses silicone implants. While BBL is removing fats from you own body and putting them in the right place."

maryuranta was wondering how Dumas did it:

"Jesus!!!!! How did you do it? Kudos."

mlle_poupee was admiring Dumas:

"This is truly what I admire in you, the will power the courage the strength. What a Woman❤️."

begreatoo7 said:

"You are always beautiful in both photos."

Joselyn Dumas gushes over her forehead

Meanwhile, Joselyn Dumas recently wowed many people on social media with her matchless beauty while gushing over her forehead.

The actress was seated in what looked like her living room as she rocked a white t-shirt and sported some sunglasses.

