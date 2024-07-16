Actress and TikToker Asantewaa melted many hearts online when she shared a video of her all smiles carrying her baby boy

In the Instagram post, she noted that they were clad in white for her son's dedication ceremony at a church in the US

Many people gushed over her bond with her son, while others complimented how beautiful they both looked in the video

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa shared an adorable video of her singing and dancing with her baby boy in her arms.

Asantewaa sings, dances with her son

The video started off with her looking unkempt as she showed off her natural beauty. She had on no makeup and her permed hair was messy.

The video transitioned from her showing off her son's outfit to the both of them slaying in their white attires. Clad in white, her son wore a pair of trousers, a top and a beanie to style his look.

On the other hand, Asantewaa wore a star-studded corset dress that accentuated her curves. She wore makeup that matched her skin tone and styled her look by wearing a headpiece known as the gele.

Captioning the video, the new mother said that the occasion was her son's dedication. She thanked Archbishop Adonteng Boateng for blessing her son and accepting him into the church.

"We thank God for a successful Dedication.. God bless you daddy, @archbishopadontengboateng," Asantewaa wrote on her Instagram page.

Reactions to Asantewaa's video with son

The video melted many hearts as they talked about how much the famous TikToker loved her baby, as they gushed over their bond.

Below are the lovely messages people left in the comment section for Asantewaa as she showed off her adorable son:

nana_adwoa_agyiriwaa_afful said:

"I admire you from afar ...You have managed the social media well...emu ns3m ns3m...Chale MO!!"

officialireneopare said:

"Congrats my daughter may God protect my grandson forever ❤️"

obaapa__gyimah said:

"I also just had my son and I can relate soooo much❤️❤️❤️oh my God! I had goosebumps watching thisCongratulations my darling"

call_me_sahada said:

"May Allah protect and guide y’allThis is beautiful"

sessymaame said:

"Hwɛ ni fɛ . God watch over your blessing in her life "

kerls_kente_bazaar said:

"CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN ❤ . THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL . MAY GOD ALMIGHTY CONTINUE TO GUIDE AND PROTECT YOU AND OUR HANDSOME PRINCE .YOU ARE FOREVER BLESSED AND HIGHLY FAVORED,IN JESUS NAME "

abenajessica90 said:

"Apart from our father above ️.... Mother's love is next God keep on blessing you aunt asantewaa "

Asantewaa flaunts son's US passport, GH¢10k bag

YEN.com.gh also reported that famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa got many people admiring her luxurious lifestyle as she took a first-class flight while showing off her GH¢10k Jacquemus bag.

In the caption, she said she would be 'right back' as she showed off the delicious meals served to her on the plane, while some fans in the comments section noticed her son's American passport.

