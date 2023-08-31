Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas marked her 43rd birthday by slaying in a silk dress

The pictures were captured at the beach where the breeze blew the bottom of her dress to add an effect

Many of her celebrity friends took to the comment section of the post to celebrate her

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas turned 43 on August 31, 2023, and to celebrate, she posted lovely pictures.

Joselyn Dumas marks 43rd birthday in hooded silk dress

To mark her 43rd birthday, Joselyn Dumas slayed in a hooded silk dress, accentuating her phenomenal curves.

The dress had a cut on the left side, showing her fine legs. A hoodie was attached to the dress from the chest area, which covered a part of her bone-straight frontal lace wig.

The adorable moment was captured at the beachside. Joselyn Dumas stood on the rocks and posed while the breeze blew the ends of her dress, thus creating an effect.

The talented actress was barefooted in all the pictures. Wishing herself a happy birthday, the mother on one wrote:

Another year of adventure awaits me… excited about the possibilities. Happy birthday to me #Grateful

Below is a carousel post of Joselyn Dumas slaying in a silk cream dress.

Friends and fans celebrate Joselyn Dumas

Nigerian actresses Beverly Naya, Sharon Ooja, and many Ghanaian celebrities took to the comment section to wish Joselyn Dumas a happy birthday.

thebeverlynaya said:

Happy birthday hun!

jonathaninstyle stated:

Happy birthday Queen ❤️❤️

sharonooja stated:

Happy birthday my gorgeous I love you loads ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

emeliabrobbey said:

Happy birthday dear ❤️

char_osei stated:

Happy birthday dearie ❤️

fattymomma said:

Ww heavenly ✨️ birthday blessings

deanamegashie commented:

Happy Birthday Queen! Wishing you nothing but the best! God Bless! ❤️

eunice_mansa remarked:

Queen ! Glorious birthday darling. Higher heights

damilolaogunsi commented:

Favorite gal! Happy Birthday dearest. ❤️

Joselyn Dumas flaunts her bare face and stitch braids

YEN.com.gh reported that Joselyn Dumas got many people admiring her beauty when she posted photos of herself rocking stitch braids and showing off her natural beauty.

Many people complimented her and gushed over how stunning she looked.

