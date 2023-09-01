Freezy Macbones, in a video, bought coconut by the roadside and decided to cut it by himself instead of the vendor doing it for him

The UK-based Ghanaian boxer trimmed the edges expertly with a cutlass before making a hole at the tip and proceeded to drink the juice

For many folks, the video showed that Freezy was a true hustler and a street boy before making it

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones, in a video that has surfaced online, demonstrated his down-to-earth nature as he bought a coconut from a roadside vendor and proceeded to cut it himself. This simple act has endeared him to many, who see him as a true hustler with a street-wise background.

Ghanaian Boxer Freezy Macbones cutting coconut Photo Source: freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

In the video, Freezy Macbones could be seen purchasing a coconut from a local vendor. Instead of having the vendor do the cutting, he took matters into his own hands. With precision, he expertly used a cutlass to trim the edges of the coconut, giving it a clean appearance.

He skillfully proceeded to create a small hole at the tip of the coconut, allowing the juice to flow out. With evident satisfaction on his face, he then drank the coconut water.

This act has warmed the hearts of many. It showed Freezy Macbones' connection to his roots and his ability to appreciate life's simple pleasures.

Freezy Macbones warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

32pages5 commented:

This video keeps me emotional he understands the hustle

shakespear wrote:

He is a real hustler... I know him from bremang I was young at that time❤️

Boss Smith said:

Bro❤️, @Freezy Macbones officialOne love❤️

✍️ reacted:

It ain't easy being freezy

