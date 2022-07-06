Delay showered unending praises on the ever-gorgeous Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger as she celebrated her birthday on July 6

Taking to her Instagram page, Delay expressed her unconditional love for the Korkor Afia Schwar, saying she has a special place in her heart

Many people on social media have joined Delay in celebrating the actress on her special day as they wished her a happy birthday

Media personality and business mogul, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has celebrated Actress and entrepreneur, Ellen Korkor Asante, popularly known as Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger.

Delay and Korkor Afia Schwar. Photo Source: @ellenasantekorkor @delayghana

Source: Instagram

She took to her official Instagram page to celebrate the actress who once played the lead role in her hit tv series, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Korkor Afia Schwar, who turns a year older on July 6, graced the social media page of the media personality as she captioned the post,

Happy birthday @ellenasantekorkor, the big madam of Taste Of Africa You have a special place in My heart ❤️

Delay praised her and assured her that she surely has a place in her heart. She expressed her love for her as she used a heart emoji in the social media post.

Many Celebrate Korkor Afia Schwar

mymassagepal said:

Grab your massage pal & enjoy a spa day, because you deserve the best.Your Comfort Our Priority #mymassagepal

dor_jn said:

Abottom power happy birthday

sam_digitals said:

Hurr "the big madam" ampa ✌ happy back day eeiii sorry, happy birthday I meant ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

akua_rossy commented:

It's the special place in my heart ❤️ for me. Happy birthday to a greatful person

fantegirl commented:

Happy birthday Korkor darling ❤️❤️❤️

emprez_hannita said:

She's a blessing and real❤️Thank God you have her in your life

Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger praises Delay, Says she made her who she is

Actress and entrepreneur, Ellen Korkor Asante, popularly known as Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger has eulogised Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

She thanked Delay for the immeasurable support she has shown her over the years since they met.

Sharing a speech at Delay's 40th private birthday bash, Korkor revealed that she named her daughter after the ace media personality because of how she picked her from “nowhere” and guided her to where she is now.

Source: YEN.com.gh