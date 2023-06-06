Professional UK boxer Freezy MacBones has outdoored his new Ghanaian-inspired business online

Although a successful boxer, Freezy MacBones showed a passion for food through his regular cooking and food-tasting blog posts

He has finally turned his keen taste for good food into a budding start-up

Ghanaian-born UK boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy MacBones, has unveiled his new business venture.

The boxer returned to his Ghanaian roots to find inspiration for the next chapter of his life.

Freezy MacBones launched his Ghana jollof, choofi (fried turkey tails) and plantain chips food chain.

In May 2023, GBA President Abraham Neequaye reported that the boxer had opted to fight for the United Kingdom instead of Ghana.

According to Mr Neequaye, Freezy MacBones came for a license from the GBA when he wanted to become a boxer but chose to switch his nationality to represent the UK right before his big game.

Freezy MacBones openly shares his love for food with his social media followers.

He posted his new food business on Facebook with an inspiring caption to motivate others to keep pushing. He wrote,

Sorry coach got a delivery to do. See you soon, @freezy_food. Freezy food champions choice. Ain't easy being freezy.

Peeps react to Freezy MacBone's new jollof, choofi and plantain chips business

The Ghanaian-born UK boxer has received many reviews for his new business enterprise. They praised Freezy for his ingenuity and hard work.

Real B Amando commented:

YOU ARE A VERY HARD WORKING DUDE AND THAT MAKES ME LOVE YOU BRO KEEP IT UP NAGGA....

Roll Dery commented:

Man needs to work with his brain and strength. Keep it up Champ

Dziekpor Mawuli commented:

We are proud of you ❤️

PastorJohnathan Afladey commented:

Push hard

