Ghanaian UK-based boxer Freezy Macbones reunited with his daughter after eleven years

The boxing sensation revealed that although it was hard for him to leave his daughter, he had to relocate to search for greener pastures in the UK

Freezy added that the distance between them hardened his resolve to succeed and make her proud

UK-based Ghanaian professional boxer Freezy Macbones, born Seth Gyimah, united with his daughter Michell Yantakyiwaa Ggyimah after eleven years of separation.

According to the boxer, he only spent a little time with his daughter since she was born until he left Ghana in 2012.

Freezy admitted that he felt had been a bad father for abandoning his little girl in Ghana while trying to make it in the United Kingdom.

Since his return, Freezy Macbones has spent quality time with his daughter while documenting their experiences.

He shared photos with the caption:

Sometimes, I feel like a lousy father… because I haven't spent quality time with my daughter. Since she was born, I haven't had time to meet her because of life choices. I have been through a lot in life, but when I come home and call her on FaceTime, she gives me the life to keep going.

Anytime I feel down, I just look at my lift hand and her face, and my sprint rises, and I want to do more. She's the reason why I won't give up. She's why I keep going until I achieve all my dreams. 11 years without seeing someone who means a lot to me is hard.

Peeps react to Freezy's confession about abandoning his daughter

Many people sympathised with him while applauding him for working hard to give his daughter a better life.

mayor_of_brixton_33 commented:

Love this Freezy, you're a good man, bro. Show her all the love u have to give.

pinogh7 commented:

May the Lord bless us and make it easier for us to live together with our beloved kids and aamily .

director_sawan_nair commented:

You made a huge sacrifice for the greater good and future of your princess, my brother

