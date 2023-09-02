Ghanaian-born UK boxer Freezy Macbones, in a video, went back to where he grew up and showed peeps the mud house he used to live in

The successful boxer said when he used to live in the house, there was no electricity and access to fresh water

The boxer jumped up and down in excitement as he reflected on how far he had come in life

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Accomplished Ghanaian-born UK boxer, Freezy Macbones, in a video, took a trip down memory lane as he traced his roots. In the video, which has gone viral, he revisited the mud house that had been his childhood home.

Ghanaian Boxer Freezy Macbones Photo Source: davena_music

Source: TikTok

Freezy Macbones, known for his prowess in the boxing ring, said he grew up in the humble abode and had to endure a lot of hardship. As he stood before the mud house, he recounted the simple life he once led. The boxer shared that during his early years, there was no electricity, and access to fresh water was a luxury he did not have. He mentioned that he had to walk several miles to fetch water from a river.

In the video, Freezy Macbones could not contain his excitement as he jumped up and down, reflecting on the remarkable journey he had undertaken in his life. It was evident that this return to his roots filled him with immense gratitude for the path he had travelled and how far he had gotten.

For many social media users who watched the video, the boxer's story was a testament to the power of determination and hard work. From a modest upbringing in a mud house without basic amenities, he has risen to international acclaim in the world of boxing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Freezy Macbones' story warms hearts

Pablo26 said:

But this hommie dey rush , He dey everywhere like MTN

THE BAND wrote:

A real village boy like me. Nipa ny3 nyame …what’s written is written.

userIke2445840486031 commented:

God will bless u more cos u remember where u started

Freezy buys plantain

In another story, Freezy Macbones, in a video, bought roasted plantain by the roadside for GH¢32, and the price stunned many people.

The UK-based Ghanaian boxer looked delighted as he patronised the sweet street food and paid for it.

The video was shared on TikTok, and in the comment section, many Ghanaians complained about the price of the meal and expressed concern at how expensive Accra had become.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh