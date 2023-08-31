Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones has an exceptional fashion sense, and he wears only stylish outfits from designer brands

Famously called Britain's Mike Tyson, the 31-year-old fashionista won over the internet with his look as he hung out with Ghanaian musicians in London

Some social media users and fans of the professional boxer have commented on the photos trending on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones. known in private life as Seth Gyimah, is among the sportsmen who model for top fashion brands.

The father of one, who relocated to the UK in 2012, wore stylish ensembles as he hung out with Ghanaian musicians Omar Sterling and AMG Medikal.

Medikal, Freezy MacBones and Omar Sterling rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @freezy_macbones_official.

Source: Instagram

The 31-year-old boxer looked dapper in a yellow round-neck tee shirt and elegant shorts that he styled with a Boohoo men's jacket.

The professional chef and food entrepreneur wore white socks and trendy sneakers to complete his look.

Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal wore a black GH¢500 Nardi t-shirt and shorts for the iconic photoshoot with the unbeaten Britain's Mike Tyson.

Omar Sterling of the R2Bees fame wore a customised black t-shirt and shorts while playing a video game with the MacBones.

Check out the photos below:

Freezy MacBones looks dapper in a classy suit

The wealthy boxer Freezy MacBones was named brand ambassador for the Grogo store in 2022. He looked dashing as he donned the custom-made suit for the official unveiling photoshoot.

Freezy MacBones rocks a stylish black-and-white outfit

The style influencer Freezy MacBones wore a black and white short-sleeve shirt and matching shorts while posing beside a Buddha statue.

Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal and netizens habe commented on the trending photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Amgmedikal stated:

Too Stubborn

besmartgetfit stated:

Let's go champ

im_jnrdhyxil_de_barber stated:

Ain’t easy Bro

big_state_____ stated:

There is a God

Ojoospear stated:

The link-up is mad ❤️❤️

rachelle__star stated:

DRIPPYYYYY my bro

0riginalwarsame stated:

It’s a warning freezy style

Priceless_victory1 stated:

THE BIGGEST MOTIVATION...FREEZY MACBONES

Boxingbarry stated:

It ain’t easy being Freezy

kwabena_agyepong_ stated:

Very nice brother

Omar Sterling And Mugeez Visit Their Family In The Village

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Omar Sterling and Mugeez, who visited their families in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The famous music duo's family was ecstatic to meet them and kept calling them by their real names.

Many people were delighted by the film because they were glad to see the two superstars return to their roots.

Ghanaian Boxer Teacher Adorable Daughter How To Swim In Video

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones, who has not seen his gorgeous daughter in 11 years.

In a video, the boxer and the young child went swimming, and Freezy served as her personal coach and taught her how to swim.

While she waddled and practised using her arms at the water's surface, Freezy held her by the underside.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh