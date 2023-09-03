Trendsetting singer DJ Azonto spoke to YEN.com.gh about his new enterprise situated at one of Ghana's affluent neighbourhoods

The disk jockey-turned-musician disclosed that he does not want to turn into a beggar when his career starts going downhill

DJ Azonto said he was following the footsteps of other musicians who have opened businesses to supplement their music career

Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto, born Mark Kwesi Arthur, has opened a sports bar in Ghana. According to him, this business would serve as an investment while providing jobs for the unemployed.

The energetic singer disclosed that he would instead invest his money in a profit-making venture than spend it buying drinks in a nightclub.

DJ Azonto's decision was inspired by his trip with colleagues to the United Kingdom.

DJ Azonto spoke to YEN.com.gh about his vision for his new business.

He said senior musicians like Shatta Wale and D-Black manage businesses while operating successful music careers.

When I went to London, I saw some of the top artistes in Ghana wasting money in the club. I decided to invest my money and give opportunities to the youth.

To me, music is temporary. Even Daddy Lumba is not that active now, and he has opened a radio station. So I think that it's always good and wise to invest the money you make from music. And I will feel very ashamed if I don't have any investment to count on at the end of my music career.

DJ Azonto reveals more business plans for the future

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, DJ Azonto said he has more projects underway to help curb the high unemployment rate in Ghana.

"I also have an upcoming Europe trip for the Ghana Nuci Awards Europe. And when I return, I will open a barbering salon with whatever I am given. I have a US trip and want to use it to build a hotel. And I'm also bringing in my Fa No Fom water."

