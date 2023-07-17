Ghanaian DJ, DJ Azonto had many people worried about his mental health when he showed up to a friend's baby christening undressed

DJ Azonto had a lady help him wear his brassiere, his pink top and his sandal heels

The video sparked public outrage while others stated that he made them laugh

Ghanaian DJ, DJ Azonto, caused a frenzy on social media after videos of him dressing in public emerged online.

DJ Azonto dressing in public. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

DJ Azonto dresses in public

In several videos and pictures that emerged online, DJ Azonto was spotted dressing in his plush green car upon arriving at the event.

He was spotted at the baby christening of the Food Yard CEO and his wife on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

DJ Azonto arrived while trying to wear his brassiere in the car. Standing by his car without a top, he called a lady to help him put on the brassiere.

He then proceeded to wear the pink top, which matched the colour of the brassiere.

The talented DJ rocked the top with a black and white striped skirt and silver sandal heels.

Below is a video of DJ Azonto arriving at the event with his team.

Below is a video of DJ Azonto dressing up in public.

Ghanaians share their views on DJ Azonto dressing in public

Many Ghanaians were concerned about his mental state, as they questioned in actions in the comment sections of the videos.

anderson.ewurabena stated:

It's high time Ghanaians prioritise mental health!!! Cuz what's all this

king_sarfo_gh remarked:

Mental health must be taken.serious ooo

chericoco_2u said:

What did I just watch sir your music is too nice for this dressing

grace_ewuradwoa said:

Many are mad few are roaming ampa

elynam_sneez stated:

Which one too is this have you ever seen a woman dressing outside before ah

akosuah_fosuaah remarked:

He’s not mentally stable pls

homeofthedukeandduchess said:

For all you know it could be an assignment that must be strictly carried out. You won't understand why people do things

blossoms_by_kayda said:

Mini sane kraa n3

davonplus commented:

Why am i laughing so hard

