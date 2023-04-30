Shatta Michy verbally abused rapper Medikal at the recent birthday celebration of blogger GH Kwaku

She claimed the rapper had made some false statements about the school fees Shatta Wale paid for his son which Medikal denied

A video which has popped up showing Medikal was right has triggered criticisms against Michy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Shatta Wale's baby mama Michy, known in private life as Michelle Diamond Gbagbonah, and Medikal have been trending online.

Their trend follows a confrontation between the two at the birthday celebration of blogger GH Kwaku on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

After bumping into Medikal, Michy decided to confront him at the party over what she felt was a 'false claim' Medikal had made during a radio interview.

Michy seems to have goofed with her attack on Medikal Photo source: @michygh, @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

According to Michy, Medikal had claimed that Shatta Wale was paying a full year's school fees, and she wanted to know to who he had been paying the money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Medikal chipped in that he made the statement in reference to the school fees of his daughter, Island Frimpong.

The explanation notwithstanding, Michy went ahead to launch a verbal attack on Medikal, describing him as a 'follow back' who lacks sense.

Video of Medikal's interview which angered Michy pops up

But a video has popped up suggesting that Michy might have goofed with her attack on Medikal.

The video shared on the Instagram page @iamphylx confirms Medikal's statement that he was talking about Island's school fees.

See the video below:

Ghanaians bash Michy for attacking Medikal

The new video has sparked criticism for Michy who has been accused of falsely accusing Medikal.

constantdb

What michy did de33 slow paaaaaaa

nana_amanfu

She really did l feel bad for her cos this time she was wrong. I love her though❤️❤️❤️

big_b_arena

We now know why shatta wale left!! How can u just jump into conclusion like that? Only God knows how wale has suffered.

top_city_shoes

Can these so called emancipated women close their mouth and learn sens? They rush thinking that gidi gidi make them equal to men! SENS WILL MAKE WOMEN WIN THE BATTLE, LEARN SENS DEAR LADIES!!! LEARN SENS OK? LEARN SENS PLEASE..!

Michy and Shatta Wale's issues

Shatta Wale and Michy have had a complicated relationship since their much-publicised breakup about five years ago.

This is not the first time she has complained publicly about Shatta Wale not looking after their son. In June 2022, Michy threw shades at Shatta Wale on Fathers' Day.

Michy slays in 2-piece swimwear

Meanwhile, Michy and her adorable son Majesty were recently spotted at the poolside dancing and jumping into the pool together.

The host of Movement Showbiz was captured in her 2-piece swimwear while Majesty wore a blue men's short-sleeved bodysuit.

People have admired their unbreakable bond, while others also had an issue with Michy's dress code,

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh