DJ Azonto Flaunts GH¢1.4 Million Wristwatch He Bought In London, Video Causes Stir
- Ghanaian DJ, DJ Azonto, showed off his brand-new wristwatch he bought in London
- He disclosed that he got it for £100,000, which is approximately GH¢1.4 million
- Many people people did not believe he spent that much money on the wristwatch since the receipt was not visible, others were also not happy with his dressing
Ghanaian deejay DJ Azonto showed off the brand-new wristwatch he bought on his trip to London.
DJ Azonto shows off his wristwatch in a video
DJ Azonto was captured on the streets of London moments after he bought the brand-new wristwatch.
He disclosed that he bought it for £100,000, approximately GH¢1,443,496.39 per the current exchange rate on Google.
Speaking in the video, he said:
"Congratulations to me. We're in London. Ala woyo," he said.
DJ Azonto's outfit
The Fa No Fom hitmaker was cross-dressed. He was in a yellow short-sleeved T-shirt and pink trousers, a messy blonde shoulder-length fringe wig styled and wore coloured lipstick.
DJ Azonto also wore a sparkling custom necklace with his name on it to accessorise.
Below is a video of DJ Azonto showing off his brand-new wristwatch.
Ghanaians react to a video of DJ Azonto showing off his plush lifestlye
Many people told DJ Azonto to repost a picture of the receipt on his social media page since it was not clear in the video.
Others also could not believe that he spent that much money on the wristwatch.
See reactions from Ghanaians below:
wanfyfoe said:
Wei 3kasa s3n, instead of promoting the upcoming artist you are here posting some dress like a woman oh Ghana daben
khojotod stated:
Your first time traveling out of the country jon
mensahjayron remarked:
Azonto Get Money Oh, You Guys Think His Joking
toniboatsurviva said:
We all know it's sponsored by who cares
terrynewman_ stated:
Tsw Abeg Zion Stop Posting This Dude La He Annoys Me
borgnation_mc remarked:
He dey bore me
livingston_flick said:
Make we see the receipt Kwasia PZ watch wey you buy carry go. Dwon
DJ Azonto gifts school children money
YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Azonto gifted school children money as they jammed to his music.
The fast-rising Ghanaian DJ was spotted at his residence welcoming children who cheered and danced with him.
He performed his Fa No Fom hit song with them and gifted the cheerful children money, making them smile from ear to ear in the video.
