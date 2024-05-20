Actress Fella Makafui released a statement addressing the general public about the allegations being spewed by her estranged husband and rapper Medikal on social media

The statement also highlighted details about their divorce and why it has been delayed since they had a customary wedding

The star actress noted that she would be using the legal route to communicate her grievances and concerns

Actress Fella Makafui gave an update on the divorce proceedings of her marriage to estranged husband and rapper Medikal.

Fella Makafui dropped an update on her divorce

In a statement on social media, Fella Makafui addressed the general public and disclosed that she and Medikal had agreed to part ways a few months ago.

She stated that they had unanimously agreed to put an end to their four-year marriage. However, what has been causing the delay is the families from both sides coming together to complete the customary divorce rites since they had a customary wedding.

In the same statement, Fella Makafui spoke about the allegations Medikal had been spewing in his social media rants about their marriage, their daughter, family and businesses. She stated that Medikal's public statements are far from the truth and that they have caused significant hurt to her, her family, and her businesses.

The producer of the Resonance movie further stated that she has embarked on the legal route because of her respect for the Makafui and Frimpong families and to preserve the privacy of her marriage and her daughter.

Fella also added that she would also use the legal path and other appropriate channels to air out her concerns.

She further stated that the legal path which she believed would ensure that their daughter Island Frimpong and herself are safe and that Medikal's co-parenting duties are properly and sufficiently streamlined and regulated in accordance with the law.

The business mogul, with a grateful heart, was thankful for the support she had received from Ghanaians and her fans over the years. However, she pleaded for people to respect her privacy in such difficult moments.

Below is a statement Fella Makafui dropped

