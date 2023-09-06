Curvy Ghanaian model Aba Dope disclosed that she is struggling financially and that she is living a lavish lifestyle as many anticipate

She showed the empty perfume bottles in her closet and stated that they were all for show and that she gathered some from her friends

The video got many laughing hard as others urged Ghanaian celebrities to be true to their fans about their lifestyle

Ghanaian model and fashion entrepreneur Aba Dope took to her TikTok live to show off the empty perfume bottles in her closet.

Aba Dope speaks on how she set up her closet

Sharing the reasons for keeping the empty perfume bottles, Aba Dope stated that it was just for show and that she was struggling.

She said that, unlike other celebrities in the country, she would be open about the struggles and lengths they go to impress fans.

In the TikTok live video, she picked each bottle, showed her fans, and told them it was empty.

Aba Dope then sang the first line of Westlife's hit song My Love: "An empty street, an empty house."

"At times, I go to my friend's place, and I see that they have empty perfume bottles, I collect them and bring them home to set up my closet," she revealed.

The famous internet sensation stated that she was struggling financially and needed more money than her fans, who complained regularly.

Below is a video of Aba Dope speaking about the lengths she takes to impress her fans.

Ghanaians react to Aba Dope's video

Ghanaians in the comment section admired Aba Dope's brutal honesty and urged other Ghanaian celebrities to be honest with their fans about their lifestyle.

lildwag_99 said:

Who can see Michael Jackson through her face? Or only me

callmhimiss stated:

Must you tell everyone That 3y3 Empty ‍♀️

reggieyelsbeadswork said:

She’s so honest and I love her for that

one_major_11 remarked:

U will say the truth

jackyjoe22 commented:

I love this lady, she always keep it real

Aba Dope reveals she had her BBL in Nigeria on promotion

YEN.com.gh reported that Aba Dope disclosed that she had her BBL in Nigeria, which was costly, so her friend had to lend her GH¢6,000.

Sharing her expenses on the procedure, she disclosed that instead of paying GH¢60,000, she paid between GH¢23,000 and GH¢25,000 before any other expenses she incurred while there.

