Saahene Osei, one of the good-looking sons of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, is one of the male Ghanaian celebrities who are occasionally spotted at the launch of lifestyle brands

The fashionista, who has won over social media with his dapper looks, shared an up-close photo of his favourite perfume

Saahene Osei never steps out without his fashionable sunglasses and expensive piece of jewellery

Young style influencer Saahene Osei has posted a picture of one of his favourite perfumes on social media.

The handsome son of the Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite is among the wealthy heirs famous for their fashionable looks.

Saahene Osei looks stunning in dapper haircuts. Photo credit: @saaheneosei

In an Instagram post, Saahene Osei shared a photo of his gym bag packed with beach shorts, a hat, white apparel and his Salvatore Ferragamo Uomo Signature ED perfume.

Saahene Osei visits a local barbering shop

Saahene Osei looked fabulous in a multicoloured sleeveless shirt paired with green trousers for his grooming session. He wore a pearly necklace, matching bracelets and trendy sunglasses for his photoshoot.

The brand ambassador completed his look with a cross bag and expensive sneakers.

