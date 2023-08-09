Ghanaian model Aba Dope said that she travelled to Nigeria to get her bum bigger when she heard a facility there was running a promotion

She disclosed that instead of paying GH¢60,000, she paid between GH¢23,000 to GH¢25,000 before any other expenses she incurred while there

Aba Dope also shared that she had to borrow GH¢6,000 from a friend to help her pay off some expenses she incurred

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur, Aba Dope, revealed that she spent between GH¢23,000 to GH¢25,000 to get her BBL surgery in Nigeria.

Aba Dope flaunts huge bum. Image Credit: @aba_dope1

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope opens up about plastic surgery

In an interview on GHOne, Aba Dope told the host Entertainment Prefect that she felt insecure about her backside.

She revealed that she always wore silicone bum lift pads and padded underwear to give her a huge bum.

She said she wanted a much bigger bum to accentuate her curves and boost her confidence.

Aba Dope further stated that she heard there was a promotion for BBL surgeries ongoing in Nigeria and she travelled there to get it done.

Disclosing how much it cost her, she said instead of GH¢60,000, she paid between GH¢23,000 to GH¢25,000.

"The whole experience wasn't good for me. I did not know it was money-demanding. I didn't know it comes with maintenance," she said.

She added that she had to pay GH¢700 per night for the hotel she lodged at and that was costly for her.

Below is a video of Ada Dope sharing her journey with Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) surgery.

Source: YEN.com.gh