Prince Kofi Amoabeng melted the hearts of many Ghanaians when a video of him dancing with Sika Osei emerged online

They danced to top charting amapiano song Kilimanjaro by South African musician Pcee

Many people described the video as wholesome and beautiful after watching it

CEO of defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, awed many Ghanaians despite his old age with his incredible dance moves.

Prince Kofi Amoabeng and Sika Osei dancing. Image Credit: @officialsikaosei

Source: Instagram

Prince Kofi Amoabeng and Sika Osei make amapiano dance moves

Prince Kofi Amoabeng slayed in a deep orange kaftan and blue trousers as he joined presenter Sika Osei on the dancefloor.

In the video, 71-year-old business mogul, Dr Amoabeng, looked joyful as he displayed his moves. He was later captured following Sika Osei's amapiano moves, which he grasped quickly.

They danced to South African musician Pcee's viral hit song Kilimanjaro, which featured S’gija Disciples, Zan’Ten, Justin99, Mema_Percent and Mr JazziQ.

Below are videos of Prince Kofi Amoabeng and Sika Osei dancing to Kilimanjaro by Pcee.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

Many people admired how happy Prince Kofi Amoabeng looked in the video despite going through a difficult time in 2017 when his bank collapsed.

Others talked about how energetic he is even at 71, while others gushed over his handsomeness.

_big.pea said:

He is just lovely

bytalata stated:

Such wholesomeness. . Love it!!

akubaa.m said:

Love to see it❤️

gamadodennis remarked:

This episode was worth watching. Enjoyed every bit of it!

_marian_bella stated:

This man is a vibe❤️

fnfluxury_gh remarked:

This man is preman paaaa.

princessfavour_1 stated:

This is beautiful. I am happy seeing him all elated. Definitely gonna watch the interview❤️❤️

noradzitri remarked:

I like your swagg

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

I love his lifestyle

Prince Kofi Amoabeng marked his 71st birthday with handsome pictures

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Prince Amoabeng was clad in white as he celebrated his 71st birthday.

He looked dapper in white kaftan and trousers, and looked happy in the pictures as he popped champagne and gave a toast to turning a year older.

Many people serenaded him with birthday wishes and prayers.

Source: YEN.com.gh