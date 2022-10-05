Ghanaian business executive, Captain Retired Prince Kofi Amoabeng was a founding member of the defunct UT bank

The business mogul and father of two beautiful daughters, Violet and Bianca has sold his properties to reorganize himself but his fashion sense remains his number one priority

Prince Kofi Amoabeng is the point of reference for young men who want business advice and fashion tips to remain on top

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mr. Kofi Amoabeng is among the respected businessmen in Ghana, although UT bank is not in operation anymore. Ghanaian celebrities like the award-winning rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie have shared photos of themselves hanging out together.

Cap. Kofi Amoateng is also known for his high fashion sense, investing in his looks as seen on social media. Unlike most businessmen who are accustomed to wearing suits to work and events, Mr. Kofi Amoateng prioritizes Kaftan over suits, as often seen on his social media accounts.

The business mogul was a former officer in the Ghanaian Armed Forces and a businessman. The retired Captain Kofi Amoabeng, as a founding member, established UT Bank 15 years after he retired from the milliary.

Former UT boss and retired military officer, Kofi Amoabeng looked dapper in a classic outfit. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, UT bank was shut down in 2017 as a result of Ghana's banking crisis and claims that he had embezzled money from the institution.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Recently, Mr. Amoabeng launched a memoir about his life titled the UT story: Humble Beginning. In an interview, Prince Kofi Amoabeng recently revealed that he had to sell his mansion and Range Rover car to reorganize himself.

However, his fashion sense remains intact as the father of two beautiful daughters, Violet and Bianca, is still the perfect style influencer for young business executives.

1. Simple Kaftan

While most men wait until special events like their wedding or friend's wedding to wear Kaftan, Mr. Kofi Amoabeng makes it look casual and classy in this picture.

2. African print shirt

70-year-old business mogul Mr. Kofi Amoabeng wears colorful African print paired with blue black jeans to work. He matched his look with a brown leather bag as he posed for the cameras.

3. All Black Outfit

Mr. Amoabeng is serving us major style goals in this all-black outfit. This look can be replicated in official meetings or funeral services.

4. Kente Kaftan

The retired captain, Mr. Kofi Amoabeng, still got his beautiful smile and positive aura after selling his mansion. The designer used plain kente fabric merged with black and deep blue cotton fabrics to achieve this stylish design.

5. Sporty Look

Most rich men find time aside from their busy schedules to play golf and tennis and Mr. Kofi Amoabeng is no exception. The author and business mogul rocked a simple golf shirt and white trousers paired with sneakers for his sporting experience.

Ghanaian plus-size bride Tricia Boakye shares stunning photos on Instagram

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh wrote about a plus-size Ghanaian bride, Tricia Boakye is trending on social media after her stunning traditional and white wedding photos surfaced online.

As she walked down the aisle, Tricia was pictured in an elegant corseted kente gown and white floor-sweeping gown.

The groom looked ethereal in custom-made suits as his celebrity friends cheered them on during the photoshoot.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh