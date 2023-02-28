Former UT Bank co-founder Prince Kofi Amoabeng marked his 71s birthday on February 22 with a party

The private occasion witnessed the presence of retired Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo and business owner Ibrahim Mahama

A picture of the pair cutting the 71st birthday cake alongside Kofi Amoabeng and other guests has surfaced online

Retired Ghanaian banker Prince Kofi Amoabeng attained 71 years old on February 22 and marked the occasion with a lavish party attended by renowned personalities.

Prominent public figures who attended the party to honour the retired captain included Justice Sophia Akuffo, a retired Chief Justice, and Ibrahim Mahama, business mogul and brother of former president John Dramani Mahama.

Prince Amoabeng cuts birthday cake

The pair joined Kofi Amoabeng and other guests in cutting the 71st birthday cake at what is said to have been a private party.

Ibrahim Mahama and Sophia Akuffo chill at Prince Kofi Amoabeng's 71st Birthday Party.

Source: UGC

The famous retired banker and author's age was shown on the enormous green cake, as seen in a viral picture on social media.

Prince Amoabeng's media tour before his birthday

The birthday celebrant recently made headlines during a media tour when he discussed various topics, including the failure of the bank he co-founded, national politics, and his personal life.

He used his media appearances to promote the second part of his book and the launch of his leadership foundation.

See the photo below:

